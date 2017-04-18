Somerville mayor hired as animal control director
Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long has hired as animal control director a longtime acquaintance, the Somerville mayor, who also works with Long's wife. Darren Tucker, whose background is in auto-parts sales, will take over the department May 1, following last month's resignation of Director Mark Palmer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Christina0940
|48
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Coming home
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC