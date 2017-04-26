Smith Automotive hosts ribbon-cutting
The Hartselle Chamber of Commerce welcomed Smith Automotive into the Chamber during their ribbon cutting ceremony at their new business on Monday, April 17. Master Technician Wesley Smith shared about the location's skillset and availability to chamber and community members around 9 a.m., Monday.
