Sheriff: Meth, Xanax seized in Morgan County
A Hartselle man was jailed Wednesday after deputies found methamphetamine and Xanax in his vehicle, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call and a theft call near Gum Springs Road, Cut-Off Road and Wilson Mountain Road, which they later determined were related, Sheriff Ana Franklin said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar '17
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Christina0940
|48
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Coming home
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC