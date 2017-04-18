Sheriff: Hartselle man arrested after argument over biscuits turns violent
A Morgan County Grand Jury indicted a Hartselle man accused of domestic violence after an investigation by the Morgan Sheriff's Office, deputies said. Billy George Phillips II, 33, of 855 Barnett Chapel Road, Hartselle, was charged with domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, a Class B felony, and arrested Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Christina0940
|48
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Coming home
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC