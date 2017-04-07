Sheats brings passion for teaching in...

Sheats brings passion for teaching into the classroom

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Hartselle Enquirer

You can say that teaching is something that just comes naturally for Hartselle Junior High School math teacher Earon Sheats, but for her it's something she has been working her whole life for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hartselle Enquirer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartselle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing person Thu Edna Pierce Lex Ky 2
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... Apr 4 jimwildrickjr 3
cheating (Aug '13) Mar 30 well 4
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
News Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07) Mar 21 Christina0940 48
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Mar 10 Edd 1
things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16) Mar '17 Coming home 3
See all Hartselle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartselle Forum Now

Hartselle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartselle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Hartselle, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,207 • Total comments across all topics: 280,156,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC