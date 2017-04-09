Reverend pushes to turn closed Hartselle Hospital into veterans home
For the past six months, Henderson worked to garner support for his idea to turn the now-closed Hartselle Hospital facility into a state-run veterans home. "I can tell you, as a preacher and as an old soldier this is a fight for our veterans," said Henderson.
