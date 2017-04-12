Representative that drove Bentley impeachment effort says he has...
MONTGOMERY, Ala.-Representative Ed Henry pushed articles of impeachment against Governor Robert Bentley from the first revelations to his eventual resignation. In that moment, Bentley's alternately mournful and defiant last speech before leaving office, Henry finds, "Definitely a little bit of vindication, especially for those original eleven signers of the Articles of Impeachment.
