Police search for missing Hartselle man with Alzheimer's
Hartselle police said Barry Linn Hays, 62, left his home Monday around 5:30 p.m. He is driving a silver 2005 Nisan Maxima with Alabama tag number 52BM215. Police said Hays might be disoriented or very confused.
