Pair facing drug charges after investigation
Christopher Andre Orr, 39, 356 Halbrooks Road, Hartselle, and Ashley Brooke Parker, 32, 2213 Sorrento Place S.W., Decatur, were picked up by Decatur police at a gas station on U.S. 31 in Decatur. Orr was charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance at the scene, police said.
|Missing person
|22 hr
|drop that duce
|3
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar 21
|Christina0940
|48
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Coming home
|3
