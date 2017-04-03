Neighbor cannot save woman
A window in the back of the house at 901 Logwood Drive S.W., Hartselle, was knocked out as the result of a fire. [MICHAEL WETZEL/DECATUR DAILY] Hartselle police Chief Ron Puckett at the scene of a house fire at 901 Logwood Road S.W., Hartselle, that claimed the life of Sharon Crane Phillips early Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Tue
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
|Missing person
|Mar 29
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar 21
|Christina0940
|48
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|Coming home
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC