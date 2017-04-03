March Madness championship round for set for Mexican restaurants
One by one, round after round, two Morgan County Mexican restaurants picked off their competitors. Now, a showdown between Las Vias and Camino Real awaits in the championship round of Mexican Munchies March Madness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Tue
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
|Missing person
|Mar 29
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar 21
|Christina0940
|48
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|Coming home
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC