Hartselle offers CFO position to former state-employed auditor
Bradley Colburn, 36, will receive a two-year contract that pays him $93,500 annually, school board President Randy Sparkman said. Colburn was one of 15 to apply for the position and one of six the board interviewed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Wed
|drop that duce
|3
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|4
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar 21
|Christina0940
|48
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Coming home
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC