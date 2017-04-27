Hartselle man injured in overturned vehicle wreck
A single vehicle wreck on the corner of Main Street and Halbrooks Road in Hartselle left one injured on Wednesday afternoon just after 3 p.m. Christopher Oneill Mahr was traveling west on Highway 36 when he stated that he blacked out.
