Estes, Velez to wed on April 22
Neil and Dawn Estes of Falkville are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Estes, to Edwin Reuel Velez, son of Edwin and Ines Velez of Albertville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hartselle Enquirer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Apr 6
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|2
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar 21
|Christina0940
|48
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar '17
|Edd
|1
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Coming home
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC