Ed Henry says he'll run for US Senate seat
State Rep. Ed Henry, R-Hartselle, said today he will seek the U.S. Senate seat that belonged to Jeff Sessions and is currently filled by interim Sen. Luther Strange. "It seems that the time is right and God has laid this path out for us," Henry told reporters.
