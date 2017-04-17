Easter Egg Drop in Hartselle
Children race to collect thousands of eggs during the Easter Egg Drop at Daystar Church in Hartselle Saturday. [WILLIAM T. MARTIN/DECATUR DAILY] Jon Berry helps his son Doc Moore 6, and daughter Kadie Berry, 7, sort their eggs after the Easter Egg Drop at Daystar Church in Hartselle Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|4
|Missing person
|Apr 6
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|2
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar 21
|Christina0940
|48
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Coming home
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC