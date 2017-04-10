Decatur accepted into A+ College Ready program
Decatur and Austin are among 20 high schools from across the state that have been selected to join the A+ College Ready Program, which will make available more rigorous class offerings for students, school officials said. East Limestone, Elkmont and West Limestone are also part of the 2017-18 alliance, which is a state initiative aimed at expanding access to Advanced Placement class offerings for underserved students in math, science and English.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Sat
|ThomasA
|4
|Missing person
|Apr 6
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|2
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar 21
|Christina0940
|48
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Coming home
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC