DCS won't pay teachers to attend A+ training
Decatur City Schools will not pay for middle school teachers to receive training this summer for the A+ College Ready Program because attendance is not required, said Tommy Davis, DCS secondary curriculum and career tech director. Brookhaven Middle teacher Rodney Randell sent an email to the Central Office asking that teachers be paid $125 a day for attending because teachers will be working during "non-contract time."
