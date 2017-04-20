Changes, expansions, reappointments announced
Clergy appointments made by Bishop Debra Wallace-Padgett this week offered a glimpse into the future of United Methodist Churches in the North Alabama Conference. Among the appointments, which affected Central United Methodist, Austinville United Methodist, Cotaco United Methodist, Somerville United Methodist, Isom's Chapel and Hartselle First, was the assignment of the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Thu
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|2
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar 21
|Christina0940
|48
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|Coming home
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC