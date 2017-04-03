Berryman gets contract extension from Lawrence schools
Lawrence County School Chief Financial Officer Suzy Berryman said she decided to stay in the county and plans to enjoy watching her daughter play softball at Hatton High. On Monday night, the Lawrence County School Board voted 4-0 to extend her contract until June 30, 2020, at an annual salary of $95,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Tue
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
|Missing person
|Mar 29
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar 21
|Christina0940
|48
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|Coming home
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC