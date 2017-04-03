Alabama GOP chief Terry Lathan shuts down gambling claims found in Bentley emails
The head of Alabama's Republican Party has responded to allegations she supports gambling, charges that emerged today as part of a massive data dump related to the possible impeachment of Gov. Robert Bentley. Among the 3,000 pages of documents released in a House Judicial Committee report was an email exchange from Tim Whitt, director of grants for the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing person
|Thu
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|2
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Apr 4
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|well
|4
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar 21
|Christina0940
|48
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Coming home
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC