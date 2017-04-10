2 Hartselle men charged with burglary...

2 Hartselle men charged with burglary in Decatur

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Amos Weldon Hester, 49, and Rexie Allen Hester, 47, both of 1210 W. Sparkman St., Hartselle, were charged with third-degree burglary after their vehicle was stopped by Decatur police following the burglary report. Police said a resident in the 900 block of Vestavia Drive in Decatur reported a burglary in progress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartselle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Sat ThomasA 4
Missing person Apr 6 Edna Pierce Lex Ky 2
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... Apr 4 jimwildrickjr 3
cheating (Aug '13) Mar 30 well 4
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
News Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07) Mar 21 Christina0940 48
things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16) Mar '17 Coming home 3
See all Hartselle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartselle Forum Now

Hartselle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartselle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Hartselle, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,362,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC