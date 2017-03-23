Year after 'Love Gov' audio, Robert Bentley denies resignation rumors: 'My story has not been told'
Gov. Robert Bentley at the 2016 press conference where he admitted making "inappropriate comments" to adviser Rebekah Caldwell Mason. One year ago today, Gov. Robert Bentley apologized to the people of Alabama, admitting he made "inappropriate" comments to then-adviser Rebekah Caldwell Mason but denying the two had an affair.
