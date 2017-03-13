Woman accused of stealing IDs, using them to buy meth ingredient
A Hartselle woman is accused of stealing driver's licenses and using them to buy cold medicine that she sold in return for cash and methamphetamine. Whitney Leigh Russell McBride, 32, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of identity theft and two counts of second-degree meth manufacturing.
