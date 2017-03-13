Residents happy with free RSVP income tax service
Volunteer tax preparers Bob McKenzie, back left, and Robert Sparks, right, work on Hank Smith's tax return at the Decatur Public Library on Wednesday. [CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/DECATUR DAILY] Frank Price reads tax form instructions as he waits to see a volunteer tax preparer at the Decatur Public Library on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|Coming home
|3
|Decatur woman charged with forgery
|Mar 1
|dud
|1
|8 local students named National Merit finalists
|Feb 15
|Donal Juniorhigh ...
|1
|Does anyone know Mick Stafford?
|Dec '16
|gwf
|1
|McClary Tire Center
|Dec '16
|PATRIOT
|1
|Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC