Police: Hartselle mother charged with chemical endangerment of child

Wednesday

A Hartselle woman turned herself in today after a warrant for her arrest was issued for chemical endangerment of a child, according to the Decatur police. Laura Elizabeth Halbrooks, 29, 906 Roberts Drive, gave birth to a baby girl on Nov. 3, 2016, at the Decatur Morgan Hospital Parkway Campus, Decatur police spokesman Lt.

