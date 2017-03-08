Police: Hartselle mother charged with chemical endangerment of child
A Hartselle woman turned herself in today after a warrant for her arrest was issued for chemical endangerment of a child, according to the Decatur police. Laura Elizabeth Halbrooks, 29, 906 Roberts Drive, gave birth to a baby girl on Nov. 3, 2016, at the Decatur Morgan Hospital Parkway Campus, Decatur police spokesman Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Coming home
|3
|Decatur woman charged with forgery
|Mar 1
|dud
|1
|8 local students named National Merit finalists
|Feb 15
|Donal Juniorhigh ...
|1
|Does anyone know Mick Stafford?
|Dec '16
|gwf
|1
|McClary Tire Center
|Dec '16
|PATRIOT
|1
|Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|medical weight loss
|64
|Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC