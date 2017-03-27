Morgan County spring cleanup different this year
The Morgan County Commission will hold spring cleanup again this year after plans to allow residents to dispose of bulky items year-round stalled. The county for years has sponsored a cleanup week in the spring and another in the fall for residents to rid themselves of unwanted items such as sofas, washing machines, refrigerators and other large items at any of the four commission district offices.
