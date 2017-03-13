Morgan County Animal Control Director Mark Palmer resigns
Mark Palmer has resigned as director of the Morgan County Animal Control Department after 1A1 2 years to return to law enforcement work. "Everything was going real well," Palmer said when reached Tuesday afternoon.
