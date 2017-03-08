Midwife bill vote expected today

Hartselle resident Erin Mize says she hears opponents of allowing midwives to assist with home births in Alabama cite concerns about safety and say, what if a baby dies? "Babies are dying every day in Alabama, mostly because they are born too soon, too small, and too sick to survive," Mize, a member of the Alabama Birth Coalition told lawmakers recently. "Do you know how to save the life of a premature baby? It's not to put more money into NICUs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.