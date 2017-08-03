Massey News 03.08.17
Gene and Peggy Dobbs Durand of Massey were honored by their family on their 70th wedding anniversary Sun., Feb. 26. Weston and Tina Shelton of Massey hosted the celebration and served a delicious meal and cake, ice cream and punch.
