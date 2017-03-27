Lawrence commission to decide housing for animals
The Lawrence County Commission will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in an effort to resolve its issue of housing stray animals. The county is looking for a new home for cats and dogs picked up by animal control officer Kimberly Carpenter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar 21
|Christina0940
|48
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|Coming home
|3
|Decatur woman charged with forgery
|Mar 1
|dud
|1
|8 local students named National Merit finalists
|Feb '17
|Donal Juniorhigh ...
|1
|Does anyone know Mick Stafford?
|Dec '16
|gwf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC