Hartselle student awarded Cattlemen's Scholarship
Andrew Nuss was awarded the "Tagged for Greatness" Scholarship at the 74th annual Alabama Cattlemen's Association Convention and Trade Show Awards Banquet Thur., Feb. 16. He is the son of Joe and Lisa Nuss of Hartselle.
