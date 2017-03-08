Hartselle schools receive grant
Hartselle City Schools announced that Barkley Bridge Elementary and Hartselle Intermediate School received the Mann Center Grant from Samford University for exemplary educational efforts in teaching character education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hartselle Enquirer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Fri
|Edd
|1
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|Coming home
|3
|Decatur woman charged with forgery
|Mar 1
|dud
|1
|8 local students named National Merit finalists
|Feb 15
|Donal Juniorhigh ...
|1
|Does anyone know Mick Stafford?
|Dec '16
|gwf
|1
|McClary Tire Center
|Dec '16
|PATRIOT
|1
|Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC