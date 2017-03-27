Hartselle man arrested for rape in Mo...

Hartselle man arrested for rape in Morgan County

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A complaint was made against Kevin Wayne Kent, 42, at the sheriff's office. After investigators developed enough probable cause, they obtained an arrest warrant for Kent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartselle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing person Wed Edna Pierce Lex Ky 1
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
News Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07) Mar 21 Christina0940 48
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Mar 10 Edd 1
things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16) Mar 8 Coming home 3
News Decatur woman charged with forgery Mar 1 dud 1
News 8 local students named National Merit finalists Feb '17 Donal Juniorhigh ... 1
See all Hartselle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartselle Forum Now

Hartselle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartselle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Hartselle, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,194 • Total comments across all topics: 279,927,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC