Hartselle band student plays at Carne...

Hartselle band student plays at Carnegie Hall

Thursday Mar 2

Hartselle City Schools announced eleventh grader Grace Friar was selected for the 2017 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York.

