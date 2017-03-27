Grammy-winning country group Shenandoah plays Hartselle on 30th anniversary tour
Thirty years ago, during the pinnacle of country music, where artists such as Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, George Strait and Randy Travis ruled the charts, a Muscle Shoals group led by a 27-year-old frontman burst on to the scene. Through soulful ballads, honky-tonk jams and small-town anthems, the band Shenandoah found success, releasing five consecutive No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cheating (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|well
|4
|Missing person
|Wed
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar 21
|Christina0940
|48
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|Coming home
|3
|Decatur woman charged with forgery
|Mar 1
|dud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC