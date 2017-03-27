Grammy-winning country group Shenando...

Grammy-winning country group Shenandoah plays Hartselle on 30th anniversary tour

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Thirty years ago, during the pinnacle of country music, where artists such as Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, George Strait and Randy Travis ruled the charts, a Muscle Shoals group led by a 27-year-old frontman burst on to the scene. Through soulful ballads, honky-tonk jams and small-town anthems, the band Shenandoah found success, releasing five consecutive No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartselle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cheating (Aug '13) 1 hr well 4
Missing person Wed Edna Pierce Lex Ky 1
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
News Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07) Mar 21 Christina0940 48
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Mar 10 Edd 1
things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16) Mar 8 Coming home 3
News Decatur woman charged with forgery Mar 1 dud 1
See all Hartselle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartselle Forum Now

Hartselle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartselle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Hartselle, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,411 • Total comments across all topics: 279,934,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC