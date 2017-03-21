Gov. Robert Bentley will resign mid-A...

Gov. Robert Bentley will resign mid-April, Alabama Representative says

The lawmaker who initiated the move to impeach Robert Bentley said he believes Alabama's governor will soon step down. In an interview with WTVY, Rep. Ed Henry, R-Hartselle, said if the House moves on Articles of Impeachment, Bentley would be suspended pending the outcome of a Senate trial.

