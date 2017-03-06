Educators want to know how workforce ...

Educators want to know how workforce training changes affect local schools

Some local school superintendents this morning said they're trying to find out more information about proposed changes to the Alabama State Department of Education's workforce development program. Alabama State Board of Education member Cynthia McCarty said she understands a reorganization plan for ALSDE will be announced later today.

