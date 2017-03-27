Easter Outreach Churches holding egg hunts, festivals, service days
Children at Austinville United Methodist Church in Decatur participate in an Easter egg hunt last year. [WILLIAM T. MARTIN/DECATUR DAILY FILE] Children at Austinville United Methodist Church in Decatur participate in an Easter egg hunt last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cheating (Aug '13)
|Thu
|well
|4
|Missing person
|Mar 29
|Edna Pierce Lex Ky
|1
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Mar 21
|Christina0940
|48
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|Coming home
|3
|Decatur woman charged with forgery
|Mar 1
|dud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC