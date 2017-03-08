Dinner to benefit mission work in Lib...

Dinner to benefit mission work in Liberia

Traditional Liberian dishes of sweet potato leaves and fried collard greens will introduce guests to international cuisine at the Taste of Africa dinner benefiting Calvary Love Ministries on Saturday. The dinner will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Fairview the Grace Place, 4154 Huckaby Bridge Road in Falkville.

