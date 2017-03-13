Decatur schools to join A+ alliance
Decatur City Schools is preparing to dramatically change class offerings in its secondary schools, a move that will "raise the level of expectation," Superintendent Dan Brigman said. A unanimous school board signed off on a proposal to join the A+ College Ready alliance, which is a state initiative aimed at expanding access to AP class offerings for underserved students in math, science and English.
