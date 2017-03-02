Danville News

Amy Williams sponsor of the Danville High School Future Business Leaders of America and her group delivered Valentine bags of candy and cards to the residents at Summerford Rehab and Nursing Home on Tue., Feb. 14. Everyone really appreciated their thoughtfulness and enjoyed the "goodies."

