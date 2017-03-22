County to observe Spring clean-up Apr...

County to observe Spring clean-up April 3-8

Morgan County commissioners and Adopt-A-Mile volunteers will sponsor their annual Spring Clean-Up beginning Mon., April 3, and continuing through Sat., April 8. Unwanted items may also be taken to the Morgan County Landfill at Trinity for disposal at no charge with proof of residency.

