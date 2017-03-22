County to observe Spring clean-up April 3-8
Morgan County commissioners and Adopt-A-Mile volunteers will sponsor their annual Spring Clean-Up beginning Mon., April 3, and continuing through Sat., April 8. Unwanted items may also be taken to the Morgan County Landfill at Trinity for disposal at no charge with proof of residency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hartselle Enquirer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartselle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07)
|Tue
|Christina0940
|48
|Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ...
|Mar 10
|Edd
|1
|things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16)
|Mar 8
|Coming home
|3
|Decatur woman charged with forgery
|Mar 1
|dud
|1
|8 local students named National Merit finalists
|Feb '17
|Donal Juniorhigh ...
|1
|Does anyone know Mick Stafford?
|Dec '16
|gwf
|1
|Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartselle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC