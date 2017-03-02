Byars making it big in broadcasting

Byars making it big in broadcasting

Although twenty years ago Hartselle native J.D. Byars knew with a relentless work ethic he could hold a radio gig, he never imagined he'd be travelling 21 weeks a year hosting a successful sports show with thousands of listeners.

