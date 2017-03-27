Animal rescue to house Lawrence cats,...

Animal rescue to house Lawrence cats, dogs

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

Lawrence County commissioners went with a rescue business Wednesday to take care of the county's stray animals, but not without a heated discussion from some in the audience. The commission voted 3-2 to sign a six-month contract with Changing 42 Rescue, beginning Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartselle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cheating (Aug '13) 7 hr well 4
Missing person Wed Edna Pierce Lex Ky 1
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
News Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07) Mar 21 Christina0940 48
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Mar 10 Edd 1
things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16) Mar 8 Coming home 3
News Decatur woman charged with forgery Mar 1 dud 1
See all Hartselle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartselle Forum Now

Hartselle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartselle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Hartselle, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,751 • Total comments across all topics: 279,940,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC