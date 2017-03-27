Animal rescue to house Lawrence cats, dogs
Lawrence County commissioners went with a rescue business Wednesday to take care of the county's stray animals, but not without a heated discussion from some in the audience. The commission voted 3-2 to sign a six-month contract with Changing 42 Rescue, beginning Friday.
