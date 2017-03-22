Alabama group to ask for release of 4...

Alabama group to ask for release of 40 arrested immigrants at Huntsville press conference

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Alabama Live

The Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice will ask for the immediate release of about 40 recently arrested immigrants during a press conference this morning on the Madison County Courthouse steps. The Coalition said it is seeking the release of the "Alabama 40," which includes immigrants who were detained this past weekend by federal Homeland Security Investigation officers in Huntsville, Decatur, Athens and Hartselle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartselle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07) Tue Christina0940 48
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Mar 10 Edd 1
things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16) Mar 8 Coming home 3
News Decatur woman charged with forgery Mar 1 dud 1
News 8 local students named National Merit finalists Feb '17 Donal Juniorhigh ... 1
Does anyone know Mick Stafford? Dec '16 gwf 1
News Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10) Dec '16 ThomasA 3
See all Hartselle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartselle Forum Now

Hartselle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartselle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hartselle, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,213 • Total comments across all topics: 279,743,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC