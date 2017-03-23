A look back at "Goof Off Day"

A look back at "Goof Off Day"

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Hartselle Enquirer

In addition, the time of goofing off had given them new energy to undertake tasks which, before the goofing off break, might have seemed impossible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hartselle Enquirer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartselle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
News Moulton Man Says Lawrence County Jail Inmates B... (Jul '07) Mar 21 Christina0940 48
News Shoney's expanding with new locations in north ... Mar 10 Edd 1
things aint greater in decatur (Jan '16) Mar 8 Coming home 3
News Decatur woman charged with forgery Mar 1 dud 1
News 8 local students named National Merit finalists Feb '17 Donal Juniorhigh ... 1
Does anyone know Mick Stafford? Dec '16 gwf 1
See all Hartselle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartselle Forum Now

Hartselle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartselle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Hartselle, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,741 • Total comments across all topics: 279,869,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC