Youth wrestlers to compete in Hartselle tournament
Young wrestlers will hit the mats Saturday for the second Rumble in the Jungle at Hartselle High School, 1000 Bethel Road N.E. The Alabama Youth Wrestling Organization event will begin at 9 a.m. with the tot and bantam divisions.
