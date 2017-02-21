Wanted: Shelter for Lawrence strays
Commission Chairman Bradley Cross said the county was notified by letter this month that Morgan County was ending its contract for housing Lawrence's animals at the animal control facility in Hartselle, effective March 31. "We'll check with surrounding counties to see if they are willing to enter into an agreement with us," Cross said. "We don't have the funds to build a shelter."
