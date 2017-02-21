Wanted: Shelter for Lawrence strays

Wanted: Shelter for Lawrence strays

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Decatur Daily

Commission Chairman Bradley Cross said the county was notified by letter this month that Morgan County was ending its contract for housing Lawrence's animals at the animal control facility in Hartselle, effective March 31. "We'll check with surrounding counties to see if they are willing to enter into an agreement with us," Cross said. "We don't have the funds to build a shelter."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartselle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 8 local students named National Merit finalists Feb 15 Donal Juniorhigh ... 1
Does anyone know Mick Stafford? Dec '16 gwf 1
McClary Tire Center Dec '16 PATRIOT 1
Review: Medical Weight Loss Solutions (Jul '08) Dec '16 medical weight loss 64
News Hartselle to ban nightclubs, bars: (Oct '10) Dec '16 ThomasA 3
Hartselle Hunt & Fish Club Nov '16 Silvio Gattuso 1
gods will (Nov '12) Nov '16 Maggie Simpson 2
See all Hartselle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartselle Forum Now

Hartselle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartselle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hartselle, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,403 • Total comments across all topics: 279,067,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC