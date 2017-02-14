Victims in Hartselle wreck identified

Three people who were involved in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning ended up being hit by a third vehicle whose driver was trying to avoid the wreckage, Alabama State Troopers said. Brenda Berryman, 59, and Edgar Berryman, 64, were driving on Danville Road near Neel Road when their vehicle collided with a vehicle driven by Bryan Johnson, 31, troopers said.

